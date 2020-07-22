“Hakeem, Rishad cannot resolve Muslims’ issues” (video)

President’s counsel Ali Sabri says neither Rauff Hakeem nor Rishad Bathiudeen can resolve the issues of Muslims.
The country can be developed by a power that has the blessings of the Sinhala Buddhist people, he told a public meeting in Galle.
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 15:41
The Department Meteorology expects the showery condition to enhance to some extent tomorrow (23) in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.Showers... Read More
The attorney general has advised the acting IGP that comprehensive further investigations are necessary into the destruction of Buwaneka Hotel building... Read More
A committee report on the demolition of the building at the Buvaneka Hotel in Kurunegala has been handed over to the prime minister, says the PM’s... Read More