Alaska+earthquake+sparks+tsunami+warning

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Alaskan peninsula sparking a tsunami warning for the area.
The quake hit at 6.12pm at a depth of 10km, about 120km south of Chignik, according to the US Geological Survey.
A tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands but was lifted by 8.40pm.
The quake hit at 6.12pm at a depth of 10km, about 120km south of Chignik, according to the US Geological Survey.
A tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands but was lifted by 8.40pm.