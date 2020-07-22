Eight-hour+water+cut+to+Battaramula+tomorrow

There will be an eight-hour interruption to the water supply in several areas of Battaramulla from 10.00 pm tomorrow (23) due to maintenance work on the pipeline to the Batapotha water tank, says the National Water Board.



The affected areas will be Battaramulla, Koswatte, Thalahena, Malambe, Jayawadanagama and Thalawathugoda.



Meanwhile, several areas of Kalutara will experience a 12-hour water cut on 24 July due to maintenance work.



The affected areas will be Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pilaminawatte, Bombuwala and Maggona.



There will be another water supply interruption for 12 hours on the same day to Beruwala, Kaluwamodera, Moragalle, Aluthgama, Darga Town and Bentota.