Another+foreign+job+racket+uncovered

A money fraud through Internet advertisements promising jobs at security firms in Thailand has been uncovered.
Racketeers have cheated money from the applicants for the non-existent jobs, according to complaints received by the Bureau of Foreign Employment.
The Bureau has since complained to the CID.
Meanwhile, the Bureau says tourist cards or air tickets have been made mandatory for all foreign workers to Cyprus.
