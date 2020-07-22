Comprehensive further investigations are necessary - AG

The attorney general has advised the acting IGP that comprehensive further investigations are necessary into the destruction of Buwaneka Hotel building in Kurunegala.
The AG’s coordinating officer says the decision has been reached following consultations with the police and the director general of archaeology.
The quotes should reach the AG by 31 July.
