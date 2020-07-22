සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Comprehensive further investigations are necessary - AG

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 17:07

The attorney general has advised the acting IGP that comprehensive further investigations are necessary into the destruction of Buwaneka Hotel building in Kurunegala.

The AG’s coordinating officer says the decision has been reached following consultations with the police and the director general of archaeology.

The quotes should reach the AG by 31 July.
Showery condition to enhance tomorrow
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 17:18

The Department Meteorology expects the showery condition to enhance to some extent tomorrow (23) in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.Showers... Read More

Buvaneka Hotel committee report handed over to PM (pictures)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 16:23

A committee report on the demolition of the building at the Buvaneka Hotel in Kurunegala has been handed over to the prime minister, says the PM’s... Read More

Another foreign job racket uncovered
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 16:20

A money fraud through Internet advertisements promising jobs at security firms in Thailand has been uncovered.Racketeers have cheated money from the applicants... Read More


