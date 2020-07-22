Showery+condition+to+enhance+tomorrow+

The Department Meteorology expects the showery condition to enhance to some extent tomorrow (23) in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.



Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.



Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province and in the Anuradhapura district.



Fairly heavy falls of more than 50 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Nuwara Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.