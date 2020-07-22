Warrants+issued+for+arrest+of+Negombo+Prison+officers

The Negombo Magistrate today (22) issued warrants for the arrest of four interdicted officers of the Negombo Prison.



They are Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo chief jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.



Earlier, the attorney general directed the director of the CID to obtain warrants and arrest them on several charges under the Penal Code.



Meanwhile, Sampayo has filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal seeking an interim injunction preventing his arrest by the CID on a charge of giving a refrigerator to a prison inmate.



CA chairman A.H.M.D. Nawaz and justice Sobhitha Rajapaksa today took up the case which cites Justice Ministry secretary S.M. Mohamed, Prisons chief Thushara Upuldeniya, attorney general and the director of the CID as respondents.