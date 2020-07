The dead body of a newborn was exhumed by the police at an estate in Hatton today (22) for an autopsy.



The mother, who is separated from her husband, has been arrested on suspicion and will be produced before the Hatton magistrate’s court.



She already has a boy aged 20 years and a 16-year-old girl.



Police say she gave birth on 07 July and buried the newborn in the garden.



Estate workers complained to the police which began investigating.