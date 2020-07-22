Five+hospitalized+after+clash+at+Kandakadu+Rehabilitation+Center

The Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the virus will not spread to the society from the coronavirus infected cluster at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.



Speaking to the media, she said that the cluster infected with the coronavirus was now completely under control.



There were no reported cases of coronavirus infections yesterday and today. 655 patients are currently being treated in hospital.



Today, 16 people have recovered and left. Therefore, 2,064 have now fully recovered.



Speaking at a function in Colombo today, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva said that the number of people infected with the virus was constantly being updated.



Meanwhile, five persons who were injured in a clash between two groups of detainees at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center were admitted to the Welikanda Base Hospital today.



Police said they were not in serious condition.



Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that an agreement has been reached in the Cabinet to reopen pre-schools island wide after August 1.