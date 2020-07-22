සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Presidential Commission goes to Nallur where Saharan provided weapons training

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 19:23

Officers of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attack today joined the inspection of the Thana Nagar area in Nallur where Saharan Hashim has provided weapons training.

A commemorative book belonging to the daughter of the suspect Amy Mohideen who is in custody has been found there.

Meanwhile, an official of the State Intelligence Service revealed before the Presidential Commission today that although the Eastern unit of the State Intelligence had provided specific information about several powerful extremist members before the attack to the CID, no action was taken to arrest them.

He said that the CID had been informed of all the information by the State Intelligence Service in early March 2019 and a team from the CID had arrived in Pasikudah on March 7 last year.

However, on the day of the Easter attack, the CID did not arrest any other suspects until the suspect, identified as Ami Mohideen, was arrested in the Ottamawadi area, the intelligence official said.

He further stated that the names of 94 persons affiliated to the National Tawheed Jamaat had been handed over to IGP Pujith Jayasundara  in November 2017 and a list of 129 persons had been handed over to the CID in January 2018.
