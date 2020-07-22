සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Who were the STF personnel who assisted the narcotics officers for drug trafficking ?

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 19:19

Further investigations have revealed that the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau involved in the drug trade were assisted by an  Inspector and a Sub Inspector of the STF.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the Police Narcotics Bureau, DIG Waruna Jayasundara had sent a letter to the IGP requesting a speedy investigation into the alleged incident in which several STF soldiers have provided security to the officers of the Narcotics Bureau involved in drug trafficking.

This was taking into consideration the revelation made by Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris in court yesterday, that several STF officers had provided security to the suspects.

The STF has also launched an internal investigation into the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Financial Investigations Unit of the CID informed the Minuwangoda Magistrate's Court today that Rs. 373,725,304 has been credited to the bank account of Tile Chaminda who is accused of smuggling heroin with the officers of the Narcotics Bureau.
