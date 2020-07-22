The damage caused by Sajith cannot be repaired - PM (Video)





Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the destruction caused by Sajith Premadasa in splitting the UNP cannot be repaired.



The Prime Minister made this statement while participating in a public meeting held in the Poojapitiya area in Kandy yesterday.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that Sajith Premadasa is pursuing a double standard, expressing conflicting views to the people of the North and the South.



The Prime Minister expressed these views while participating in a public meeting held in Homagama today.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this afternoon participated in a public meeting held in Homagama to confirm the victory of the Colombo District candidates contesting from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna for the forthcoming General Elections.



Meanwhile, President Mahinda Rajapaksa visited the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy this morning to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic.