සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The damage caused by Sajith cannot be repaired - PM (Video)

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 21:51

The+damage+caused+by+Sajith+cannot+be+repaired+-+PM+%28Video%29


Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the destruction caused by Sajith Premadasa in splitting the UNP cannot be repaired.

The Prime Minister made this statement while participating in a public meeting held in the Poojapitiya area in Kandy yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that Sajith Premadasa is pursuing a double standard, expressing conflicting views to the people of the North and the South.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while participating in a public meeting held in Homagama today.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this afternoon participated in a public meeting held in Homagama to confirm the victory of the Colombo District candidates contesting from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna for the forthcoming General Elections.

Meanwhile, President Mahinda Rajapaksa visited the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy this morning to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic.
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 22:46

The number of corona virus infections reported from Sri Lanka has increased to 2745.This was with the identification of 14 more infected people today.... Read More

No one who helped extremists will be taken for the new government - Namal (Video)
No one who helped extremists will be taken for the new government - Namal (Video)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 22:05

Former Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa says that the solution to the problem of the Tamil people can only be found by the political parties in the... Read More

Approval to purchase solar power at the minimum price from local institutions
Approval to purchase solar power at the minimum price from local institutions
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 21:55

The Ministry of Power and Energy stated that the Tender Board has approved the purchase of solar power at the minimum prices recorded from local institutions.The... Read More


logo

Trending News

17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
22 July 2020
17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
Ice, high-speed bike seized in Thalangama (video/pictures)
22 July 2020
Ice, high-speed bike seized in Thalangama (video/pictures)
Novice constable exposes his seniors who cheated money at roadblock (pictures)
22 July 2020
Novice constable exposes his seniors who cheated money at roadblock (pictures)
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
22 July 2020
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
Pre-schools reopen on 01 August
22 July 2020
Pre-schools reopen on 01 August

International News

Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
22 July 2020
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
22 July 2020
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
22 July 2020
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
22 July 2020
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.