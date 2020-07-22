Former+MP+Thevarapperuma+assaulted+

Former Member of Parliament Palitha Thewarapperuma has been hospitalized after being assaulted by a group of persons in the Welkandala area in Matugama.
The attack took place when he went to the site to inquire about a substandard construction.
Our correspondent stated that the former MP has been admitted to the Nagoda Hospital for treatment.
