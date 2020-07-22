සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Restoration of electricity tariffs paid in March and April to the people has been included in the policy statement - Sajith (Video)

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 21:53

The leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya Sajith Premadasa states that the proposal to return the tariffs paid for the March and April electricity bills to the people has been included in his party's set of policies.

He was addressing a public meeting in Ratnapura today.

The leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says that there is a talented group in his group that can develop the economy and build the country.

He was addressing a public meeting in Haputale.

A rally was held at the Haputale Municipal Council auditorium under the patronage of its leader Sajith Premadasa to confirm the victory of the candidates of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya who are contesting the general election from the Badulla district this time.
