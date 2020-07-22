Two suspects arrested for the Piliyandala hotel owner's murder

Two suspects have been arrested over the killing of a hotel owner in Gurugammana Road, Piliyandala, Kesbawa on July 07
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 20:14
The famous Hindu pilgrimage to India, Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic.The annual pilgrimage to the cave-shrine tucked away... Read More
The Cabinet decides to provide benefits of 'Agrahara' medical insurance for over 600,000, all retired government employees Read More
Former Member of Parliament Palitha Thewarapperuma has been hospitalized after being assaulted by a group of persons in the Welkandala area in Matugama.The... Read More