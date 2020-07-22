සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Cabinet decides to provide Agrahara health insurance benefits to over 600,000 retired public servants

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 20:27

The Cabinet decides to provide benefits of 'Agrahara' medical insurance for over 600,000, all retired government employees
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 20:34

The famous Hindu pilgrimage to India, Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic.The annual pilgrimage to the cave-shrine tucked away... Read More

Two suspects arrested for the Piliyandala hotel owner's murder
Two suspects arrested for the Piliyandala hotel owner's murder
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 20:14

Two suspects have been arrested over the killing of a hotel owner in Gurugammana Road, Piliyandala, Kesbawa on July 07 Read More

Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 20:16

Former Member of Parliament Palitha Thewarapperuma has been hospitalized after being assaulted by a group of persons in the Welkandala area in Matugama.The... Read More


