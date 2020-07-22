Cabinet decides to provide Agrahara health insurance benefits to over 600,000 retired public servants

The Cabinet decides to provide benefits of 'Agrahara' medical insurance for over 600,000, all retired government employees
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 20:27
The famous Hindu pilgrimage to India, Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic.The annual pilgrimage to the cave-shrine tucked away... Read More
Two suspects have been arrested over the killing of a hotel owner in Gurugammana Road, Piliyandala, Kesbawa on July 07 Read More
Former Member of Parliament Palitha Thewarapperuma has been hospitalized after being assaulted by a group of persons in the Welkandala area in Matugama.The... Read More