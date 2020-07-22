The famous Hindu pilgrimage to India, Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic.



The annual pilgrimage to the cave-shrine tucked away in the Kashmiri Himalayas at a height of 3,888 m was scheduled to begin on June 23 coinciding with Skandshasthi, an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar, and conclude on August 3, the day of Shravan Purnima or Raksha Bandhan.



According to local records, this was the first time since the 19th century that the Amaranath yatra had stopped.



Nearly 1.2 million coronavirus cases have been reported from India so far with 28,781 deaths.



