No one who helped extremists will be taken for the new government - Namal (Video)

Former Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa says that the solution to the problem of the Tamil people can only be found by the political parties in the South engaging in politics in the North.

He said this while participating in a Hiru “Aththa” special discussion.

He also said that the political parties in the North have not yet solved the real problems of the Tamil people.

Namal Rajapaksa also stated that he had never consumed alcohol.

He said that he had never been involved in car racing in front of the Temple of the Tooth and that he was still appearing for the false cases filed against him by the government of good governance.

Former parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa also stated that no one in the government of good governance who helped the extremists and worked with them will be taken for the new government.

Namal Rajapaksa pointed out that this country could be rebuilt by giving Gotabhaya Rajapaksa a two-thirds majority and that the country destroyed under the good governance government would be rebuilt.

He also stressed that the signing of the MCC agreement would not take place at all.