No one who helped extremists will be taken for the new government - Namal (Video)

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 22:05

Former Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa says that the solution to the problem of the Tamil people can only be found by the political parties in the South engaging in politics in the North.

He said this while participating in a Hiru “Aththa” special discussion.

He also said that the political parties in the North have not yet solved the real problems of the Tamil people.

Namal Rajapaksa also stated that he had never consumed alcohol.

He said that he had never been involved in car racing in front of the Temple of the Tooth and that he was still appearing for the false cases filed against him by the government of good governance.

Former parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa also stated that no one in the government of good governance who helped the extremists and worked with them will be taken for the new government.

Namal Rajapaksa pointed out that this country could be rebuilt by giving Gotabhaya Rajapaksa a two-thirds majority and that the country destroyed under the good governance government would be rebuilt.

He also stressed that the signing of the MCC agreement would not take place at all.



14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 22:46

The number of corona virus infections reported from Sri Lanka has increased to 2745.This was with the identification of 14 more infected people today.... Read More

Approval to purchase solar power at the minimum price from local institutions
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 21:55

The Ministry of Power and Energy stated that the Tender Board has approved the purchase of solar power at the minimum prices recorded from local institutions.The... Read More

Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 20:34

The famous Hindu pilgrimage to India, Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic.The annual pilgrimage to the cave-shrine tucked away... Read More


