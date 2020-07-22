10-year-old child dies after a sari gets entangled around his neck in a swing (video)

A 10-year-old boy who was riding a swing made of sari on the beam of a house in Gampaha has died after the sari got entangled around his neck.
It is reported that the child had died at the time of being admitted to the Wathupitiwala Hospital
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 23:52
