Rains to increase in several areas

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 6:49

The Meteorological Department states that there will be an increase in showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central Provinces today (23).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the North Western Province and in the Anuradhapura District.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places during the evening or night in other areas, the Department said.
State sector pensioners to receive benefits from Agrahara insurance
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 7:45

Cabinet approval has been received for the proposal submitted by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to award Agrahara insurance scheme benefits for near... Read More

1,120 coronavirus deaths in India in the last 24 hours
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 7:49

The Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million yesterday, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response... Read More

08 suspects including an Excise Department officer arrested
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 7:24

08 suspects including an Excise Department officer arrested from Puttalam with 200g of ICE drugsThe suspects were arrested this morning when they were... Read More


