Rains+to+increase+in+several+areas+

The Meteorological Department states that there will be an increase in showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central Provinces today (23).
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the North Western Province and in the Anuradhapura District.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places during the evening or night in other areas, the Department said.
