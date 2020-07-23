Police+launch+an+investigation+into+reports+that+Angoda+Lokka+was+murdered+in+India

An investigation commenced into the reports of organised criminal 'Angoda Lokka', been murdered in India.

Police have launched an investigation into reports that underworld gang leader Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka had been murdered after he was being poisoned in Bangalore, India.

When we inquired into the matter, Police media spokespersons office Senior SP Jaliya Senaratne noted that the official report regarding the matter is yet to be received.

Many national newspapers had published reports regarding Angoda Lokka’s murder.

The reports noted that allegations have been leveled against a woman who was a close associate of him.

After an associate of Angoda Lokka was killed, Ranale Samayang and his group of associates, were killed while travelling in a prison bus in Kalutara.

This was on the 27th of February 2017.

Athurugiriya Lariya was an accomplice to this murder where he had supported Angoda Lokka to commit the murder.

Later it was reported that Angoda Lokka had fled to India via boat with Athurugiriye Lariya and had overseen many murders from overseas.