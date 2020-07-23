08 suspects including an Excise Department officer arrested from Puttalam with 200g of ICE drugs



The suspects were arrested this morning when they were approaching the Puttalam Lagoon for a sale of a stock of ice narcotics.



The raid was carried out by the Puttalam Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit. It has been revealed that an Excise OIC who was present at the scene had fled at this time.



Four women and three men had arrived in a van near the lagoon to deliver the ICE drugs to the excise officers.



When they arrived, the Excise OIC and the regulator had arrived in a car near the lagoon.



It is reported that the raid was carried out by the Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit based on an earlier intelligence received.



By the time the excise officers arrived, the excise controller had got out of the car and was having discussions with the people who had arrived in the van.



A senior police officer stated that the Excise OIC had fled in a car at that time. Two police teams have been deployed to arrest him.