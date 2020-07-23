1,120 coronavirus deaths in India in the last 24 hours

The Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million yesterday, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.



The number of coronaviruses in the world has risen to 15,364,241.

The top five countries with the most cases includes United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

Brazil recorded a new daily record of coronavirus cases yesterday with nearly 68,000 infections, a sign COVID-19 is still far from being brought under control in the hard-hit country.

The death toll stands at 629,304. The highest number of deaths and daily infections were reported from the United States and Brazil, with 1,120 daily deaths reported in India in the past 24 hours.The total death toll in India was 29,890, while 45,599 was infected in the day, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1,239,684.