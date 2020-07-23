සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Water cut in several areas around Battaramulla today

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 8:50

The water supply to several areas around Battaramulla will be suspended for 8 hours from 10.00 pm tonight due to maintenance work on the pipeline supplying water to the Batapotha water tank.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to Battaramulla, Koswatta, Thalahena, Malabe, Jayawadanagama and Thalawathugoda will be suspended as a result.

Meanwhile, the Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to several areas in Kalutara will be suspended for 12 hours from 8.00 am tomorrow due to maintenance work.

Accordingly, the water supply to Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North and South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagala, Pilaminawatta, Bombuwala and Maggona will be suspended.

In addition, water services will be suspended in Beruwala, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama, Dharga Town and Bentota for 12 hours from 8.00 am tomorrow.
