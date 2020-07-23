සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Eight arrested with a stock of beedi leaves in Kalpitiya (Photos)

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 9:58

Eight+arrested+with+a+stock+of+beedi+leaves+in+Kalpitiya+%28Photos%29
Eight persons have been arrested with 1156 kilograms of beedi leaves in a raid carried out at Kappaladiya beach in Kalpitiya.

The Police Media Unit stated that in addition to the stock of beedi leaves, a boat and two lorries belonging to them were also taken into police custody yesterday.

Investigations have revealed that they had smuggled the beedi leaves into the country by sea.

Two police officers remanded for stealing money in Marawila
Two police officers remanded for stealing money in Marawila
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 11:26

The two police officers arrested in connection with an attempt to extort Rs. 92,000 from a businessman at the Marawila - Mahawewa police roadblock have... Read More

126 civilians return home after quarantine
126 civilians return home after quarantine
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 11:05

126 civilians who ended their quarantine at the Sri Lanka Air Force Quarantine Center in Iranamadu have left the Iranamadu Sri Lanka Air Force Quarantine... Read More

Water cut in several areas around Colombo today
Water cut in several areas around Colombo today
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 11:02

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be suspended for 14 hours from 10.00 pm today... Read More


logo

Trending News

Ice, high-speed bike seized in Thalangama (video/pictures)
22 July 2020
Ice, high-speed bike seized in Thalangama (video/pictures)
Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
23 July 2020
Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
22 July 2020
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
Pre-schools reopen on 01 August
22 July 2020
Pre-schools reopen on 01 August
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
22 July 2020
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745

International News

Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
22 July 2020
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
22 July 2020
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
22 July 2020
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
22 July 2020
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.