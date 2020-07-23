Eight arrested with a stock of beedi leaves in Kalpitiya (Photos)

Eight persons have been arrested with 1156 kilograms of beedi leaves in a raid carried out at Kappaladiya beach in Kalpitiya.
The Police Media Unit stated that in addition to the stock of beedi leaves, a boat and two lorries belonging to them were also taken into police custody yesterday.
Investigations have revealed that they had smuggled the beedi leaves into the country by sea.
