Warning to 2,494 violators of quarantine laws in the Western Province

2,494 people who violated quarantine laws in the Western Province have been warned and released.



The office of the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province stated that 1,471 persons who were not wearing masks and 1,023 persons who had not kept the required distance were warned and released.



Also, officers of the Colombo Crimes Division have arrested a suspect with 2 kilos and 40 grams of cannabis in the Wellampitiya area.