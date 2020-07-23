17 year old killed in Dambulla bus accident - run over while getting off the bus

A youth has died after run over by a bus near the Courts Junction on the Dambulla - Kurunegala main road.
Police stated that the youth had been run over while he was getting off the bus yesterday.
The deceased has been identified as a 17 year old resident of Pahalawewa - Dambulla area.
The driver and the driver's assistant of the bus have been arrested in connection with the incident.
