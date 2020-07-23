75th+session+of+the+United+Nations+General+Assembly+on+a+new+methodology

The 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, to be held on September 15, is focused on a new methodology of using video technology to ensure social distancing.
According to foreign media reports, this decision has been taken due to the risk of the coronavirus pandemic.
Only one or two delegates from each country are allowed to stay in the Assembly Hall, to be held in New York, USA.
Recorded speeches by representatives of various countries will also be broadcast there.
