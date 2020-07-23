Water+cut+in+several+areas+around+Colombo+today+

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be suspended for 14 hours from 10.00 pm today to 12 noon tomorrow.



The water supply will be suspended due to a water leak in the main transmission line from Ambatale to the Kotte Tank.



Accordingly, the water supply to Ethul Kotte, Pita Kotte, Beddagana, Mirihana, Udahamulla, Gangodawila, Madiwela, Thalapathpitiya, Nugegoda, Pagoda, Nawala, Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, Colombo 5, 7 and 8 will be suspended.



A statement issued by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that water will be supplied to Colombo 4, 6, Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa under reduced pressure.