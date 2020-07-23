126+civilians+return+home+after+quarantine

126 civilians who ended their quarantine at the Sri Lanka Air Force Quarantine Center in Iranamadu have left the Iranamadu Sri Lanka Air Force Quarantine Center today.
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 11:05
