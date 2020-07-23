Two+police+officers+remanded+for+stealing+money+in+Marawila

The two police officers arrested in connection with an attempt to extort Rs. 92,000 from a businessman at the Marawila - Mahawewa police roadblock have been remanded till tomorrow.
The suspects were produced before Marawila District Judge Heshantha de Mel yesterday. The judge also ordered that the suspects be produced for an identification parade.
