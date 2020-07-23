සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - Hiru visits the 16th millionaire from Hingurana (Video)

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 15:41

%2222+years+for+Hiru%2C+22+Millionaires+in+22+Days%21%22+-+Hiru+visits+the+16th+millionaire+from+Hingurana+%28Video%29


22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!"

Hiru is now ready to make a daily millionaire.

Accordingly, W. Wasantha Kumari, from Hingurana, Ampara, became the lucky winner of one million rupees.

You too can avail of this opportunity of becoming a millionaire by watching the Hiru tele procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm during the five week days in the week.

What you have to do in order to win one million every day is to take note of the answers to the questions displayed during each of the teledramas 'Mahaviru Pandu', 'Gemunu Maharaja', 'Ahas Maliga' and 'Adarai Mun Adarai', telecast from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm.

And once you spot the correct answer for the 'Adarai Mun Adarai' teledrama, type HTP [space] [Correct Answer Number in sequence] [Space] Enter your area with your name, NIC number and SMS to 7766.  

If you are the lucky millionaire of the day, your name will appear on the screen during the drama 'Sihinayaka Seya' and you will have to speak to Hiru and confirm your identity within three minutes.

Watch the Hiru tele-procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm during the five week days to become a millionaire.

Prevention Order prohibiting entry to the Mayor of Kurunegala
Prevention Order prohibiting entry to the Mayor of Kurunegala
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 16:56

AG obtains Prevention Order from Magistrate against Kurunegala Deputy Mayor Municipal Councillors, Commissioner & MC Staff & their Representives... Read More

Cabinet approval to upgrade Kalutara and Homagama hospitals to teaching hospitals
Cabinet approval to upgrade Kalutara and Homagama hospitals to teaching hospitals
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 16:59

Cabinet approval has been granted to upgrade Kalutara General Hospital and Homagama Base Hospital to Teaching Hospitals.It has been decided to upgrade... Read More

The body of a missing person who went swimming in Victoria Reservoir has been found
The body of a missing person who went swimming in Victoria Reservoir has been found
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 16:49

The body of a man who went missing after swimming in the Ambakote area of Victoria Reservoir has been found by the Navy.Police stated that the 20 year... Read More


logo

Trending News

Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
23 July 2020
Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
A request from the police to refrain from traveling other than for essential work
23 July 2020
A request from the police to refrain from traveling other than for essential work
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
22 July 2020
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
22 July 2020
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
Police launch an investigation into reports that Angoda Lokka was murdered in India
23 July 2020
Police launch an investigation into reports that Angoda Lokka was murdered in India

International News

Chinese robotic vehicle to Mars
23 July 2020
Chinese robotic vehicle to Mars
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
22 July 2020
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
22 July 2020
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
22 July 2020
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.