Easter attack update -members of Zahran’s group had links with the CID

It was revealed before the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks that a frontline member the Zahran’s group, Army Mohideen was not arrested because certain officers attached to the CID had close contacts with the suspect.

Testifying before the Commission, a State Intelligence officer said that arrest warrant had been issued on Army Mohideen before the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said the State Intelligence discovered that Mohideen left his Kaththankudi house and was present in a hideout in Passikudah.

He said that the State Intelligence has no authority to arrest a person, therefore; it forwarded the information to the CID.

The witness further said that a police team led by sub-inspector Dias and Sergeant Nandalal visited the area on March 7 last year but the suspect was not arrested.

Later, the suspect was arrested following the massacre on April 24th last year.

The witness said that the suspect had deleted all data on his mobile phone already