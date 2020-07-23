The father of the girl who was abducted by Rajitha Senaratne's son seeks justice from the Presidential Commission

The father of the girl who was abducted by Rajitha Senaratne's son alleges that Eksath Senaratne, the son of former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, abducted his daughter when she was a minor and he was not treated fairly due to political pressure.
He was speaking to the media after giving an eight-hour statement to the Police Investigation Unit of the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Revenge.
