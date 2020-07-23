සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Diplomatic attention drawn to the rumour on Angoda Lokka's death

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 13:09

The Office of the Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Chennai states that the alleged murder of an organized criminal gang member, Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka is NOT confirmed as yet.

The Deputy High Commissioner stated that his Office has been searching for more details.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesman, SSP Jaliya Senarathna said the ongoing rumour of the murder about Angoda Lokka could be an attempt by him to return to the country under the guise of a different person.

He further said that broad investigations have been initiated to the alleged murder of Angoda Lokka by poisoning him in Bangalore.

Angoda Lokka has been accused of manslaughter, robbery, drug racketeering and several other crimes.

Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka is the main suspect of the shooting spree at Ethana-madala in Kalutara where a group of prison inmates including one of his rivals, Ranale Samayang was shot to death in a prison bus.

Later, he was arrested in India for violating the immigration and emigration law of that country.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Spokesman described the police action taken to obtain Interpol red notices on several other criminals who are hiding overseas.

He also said that the ongoing investigations to the drug racket which had carried out in collaboration with certain officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau have been further expanded.

