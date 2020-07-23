සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A request from the police to refrain from traveling other than for essential work

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 13:15

The Police urge the public to refrain from traveling other than for essential activities.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne made this request while participating in a media briefing held this morning.

Also, 2,494 people who violated the quarantine laws in the Western Province have been warned and released.
 
tavaduraṭat atyavaśya kaṭayuttakaṭa hæra venat gamanvalin væḷakī siṭina lesa polisiya janatāvagen illīmak karanavā. polis mādhya prakāśaka jyeṣṭha polis adhikārī jāliya sēnāratna mema illīma karanu læbuvē ada peravaruvē pævati mādhya hamuvakaṭa ekvemin. emenma basnāhira paḷāta tuḷa nirōdhāyana nīti ullaṁghanaya kaḷa 2,494 deneku avavāda kara mudāhæra tibenavā. basnāhira paḷāta bhāra jyeṣṭha niyōjya polispati kāryālaya san̆dahan kaḷē mukha āvaraṇa nopæḷan̆dī 1,471 deneku ṭa saha durasthabhāvaya tabā nogat 1,023 kaṭa melesa avavāda kara mudāhæri bavayi. iraṇamaḍu guvan hamudā nirōdhāyana madhyasthānayē nirōdhāyanaya vū 126 deneku ada nirōdhāyanaya avasan kara piṭatva giyā. mē vanaviṭa meraṭa korōnā āsāditayan saṁkhyāva 2,752k lesa saṭahan vana atara suvaya læbū saṁkhyāva 2064k. tavaduraṭat korōnā āsāditayan 677 deneku vaidya adhīkṣaṇaya yaṭatē pratikāra labanavā. mē atara lova purā korōnā āsāditayan ek kōṭi 53 lakṣa 80,140k vārtā vana atara maraṇa saṁkhyāva dækvennē 6 lakṣa 30,343k lesayi.
