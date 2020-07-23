A+request+from+the+police+to+refrain+from+traveling+other+than+for+essential+work

The Police urge the public to refrain from traveling other than for essential activities.
Police Media Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne made this request while participating in a media briefing held this morning.
Also, 2,494 people who violated the quarantine laws in the Western Province have been warned and released.
