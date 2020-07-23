District+Returning+Officers+summoned+to+Colombo

The Election Commission has summoned all the Returning Officers to Colombo on the 26th of this month.



It is to discuss the final stages of the general election.



A spokesman for the Elections Commission stated that the District Returning Officers will be briefed again on the holding of the General Elections, especially in accordance with health procedures.



So far 228 complaints have been lodged with the police regarding the general election.



The number of suspects arrested is 226, including three candidates.



Meanwhile, Jayalath Dissanayake, who is contesting from the Nuwara Eliya District under the Samagi Janabalawegaya, has been arrested by the Hanguranketha Police this morning.



This was in connection with the alleged assault on the driver of former State Minister C.B. Ratnayake's coordinating officer.



Jayalath Dissanayake is the brother of former Minister of State S B Dissanayake. The victim was admitted to the Hanguranketha Regional Hospital and later transferred to the Kandy Teaching Hospital.