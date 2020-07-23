Chinese+robotic+vehicle+to+Mars

For the first time, China has sent a robotic vehicle to Mars. The six-wheeled robotic spacecraft is scheduled to reach Mars in February next year.
The robot is scheduled to land two or three months later.
It will observe the nature of Mars' soil and seismicity. Last week, the United Arab Emirates also launched a spacecraft to Mars.
