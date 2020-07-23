Comments by Politicians on Elections (Video)

UNP candidate Navin Dissanayake says that Sajith was elected as the Deputy Leader of the UNP in a secret ballot in 2011 and that UNP members are expecting a similar secret ballot.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Radhakrishnan told a public meeting that if Navin came to Nuwara Eliya, he would build a harbour on Lake Gregory.

UNP candidate Ravi Karunanayake addressing a public meeting expressed his views on the colour and tail of the elephant.

The candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Prasanna Ranatunga requested the members to cast their votes to only those who are holding membership of pohottuwa, this time.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Dilan Perera addressing a public meeting called on the people not to vote for those seeking single preferential votes from pohottuwa.