Suspects arrested for the murder of the Kesbewa hotel owner (Video)

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 15:06

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a hotel owner in the Gurugammana area in Kesbewa.

Police said preliminary investigations have revealed that the murder was committed with the intention of robbing valuables.

A hotel owner residing in the Gurugammana area in Kesbewa was murdered by a group on the morning of the 7th.

The 50-year-old hotel owner was killed while sleeping on his bed, and his wife was also injured.

The Piliyandala Police conducted investigations into the murder and on the instructions of DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, the case was handed over to the Western Province Southern Crimes Division.

CCTV footage was also used for the investigation.

Accordingly two suspects were arrested yesterday afternoon.

Police have seized a large quantity of weapons, including weapons used in the murder, as well as stolen jewelery.

DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon visited the Mirihana Police today to inspect the items found in the suspects' possession.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne expressed his views at the press conference.
