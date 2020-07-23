People's issues directly to the President (Video)

A series of public meetings were held in the Gampaha District to confirm the victory of the candidates contesting the general election from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

This was with the participation of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The public meeting of the Kelaniya electorate attended by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was held at the Kiribathgoda Public Market yesterday afternoon.

There the people presented their problems to the President.

The President also participated in a public meeting held at the Wattala Nayaka Kanda Stadium.

There too the President received a warm response.

The President also participated in the public meeting in the Ja-Ela electorate yesterday afternoon.

The public meeting of the Mirigama electorate was held in front of the Mirigama bus stand.

The President who participated in the public meeting held at the Bolawalana Janajaya Stadium in Minuwangoda received a warm response.

Later the President participated in the public meeting of the Divulapitiya electorate.