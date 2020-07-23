A challenge from Ranil (video)

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is challenging the government to state directly whether it will sign the MCC agreement or not.



He was addressing a public meeting in Colombo.



A public meeting organized by the United National Party (UNP) to ensure the victory of the UNP representatives contesting the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in the Colombo District was held under the patronage of its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe in the Maradana area in Colombo yesterday afternoon.