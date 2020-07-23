සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A challenge from Ranil (video)

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:02

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is challenging the government to state directly whether it will sign the MCC agreement or not.

He was addressing a public meeting in Colombo.

A public meeting organized by the United National Party (UNP) to ensure the victory of the UNP representatives contesting the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in the Colombo District was held under the patronage of its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe in the Maradana area in Colombo yesterday afternoon.
AG obtains order from court to protect and prevent entry to Buvanekaba hotel building
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:42

The Attorney General has obtained an order from the Kurunegala Magistrate's Court to protect and prevent entry to the demolished Buwanakaba Hotel premises. Read More

Re-scoring system for driving licenses
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:08

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the system of giving marks for driving licenses will be resumed to prevent careless... Read More

248 drunk drivers arrested
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:05

248 persons have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during special traffic operations carried out island wide.The operation was carried... Read More


