Abandoned theater for 10 years (video)

The theatre site in Anamaduwa, Puttalam is abandoned with a partly built building.

Work on the building has commenced in line with the 2010 Oyamaduwa Deyata Kirula program.

The estimated cost was Rs. 50 million.

Although more than 10 years have passed, no government in power has taken steps to complete the construction of this building.

The villagers allege that various vices are taking place in this building which is being destroyed due to the neglect by the authorities.

The Red Minute will remain vigilant until the authorities, who are maintained at the expense of the people, pay due attention and complete the work on this theatre premises expeditiously and had not over to the people.