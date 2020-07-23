සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Re-scoring system for driving licenses

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:08

Re-scoring+system+for+driving+licenses
Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the system of giving marks for driving licenses will be resumed to prevent careless road accidents.

He said that due to the increase in the number of road accidents per day, the system of awarding marks from zero to 24 on the licenses of careless drivers will be resumed.

Under this system, driving licenses will be given 24 points, which will be reduced in the event of an accident.

Accordingly, driving licenses that lose marks will be cancelled under this system, the Minister said.
AG obtains order from court to protect and prevent entry to Buvanekaba hotel building
AG obtains order from court to protect and prevent entry to Buvanekaba hotel building
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:42

The Attorney General has obtained an order from the Kurunegala Magistrate's Court to protect and prevent entry to the demolished Buwanakaba Hotel premises. Read More

248 drunk drivers arrested
248 drunk drivers arrested
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:05

248 persons have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during special traffic operations carried out island wide.The operation was carried... Read More

A challenge from Ranil (video)
A challenge from Ranil (video)
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:02

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is challenging the government to state directly whether it will sign the MCC agreement or not.He was addressing a public... Read More


logo

Trending News

Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
23 July 2020
Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
22 July 2020
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
Pre-schools reopen on 01 August
22 July 2020
Pre-schools reopen on 01 August
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
22 July 2020
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
A request from the police to refrain from traveling other than for essential work
23 July 2020
A request from the police to refrain from traveling other than for essential work

International News

Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
22 July 2020
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
22 July 2020
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
22 July 2020
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
22 July 2020
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.