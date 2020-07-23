සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Scoring system for driving licenses to be introduced

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 14:08

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the system of giving marks for driving licenses will be resumed to prevent careless road accidents.

He said that due to the increase in the number of road accidents per day, the system of awarding marks from zero to 24 on the licenses of careless drivers will be resumed.

Under this system, driving licenses will be given 24 points, which will be reduced in the event of an accident.

Accordingly, driving licenses that lose marks will be cancelled under this system, the Minister said.
