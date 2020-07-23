Future birth certificate has no place for religion - renamed as National Birth Certificate

The Registrar's Department states that the birth certificate prepared with security measures in accordance to the standards that fall in line with national and international standards has not yet been made public.The department said in a statement that in the future it will be known as the National Birth Certificate instead of the Birth Certificate.It will be prepared bilingually on a safety paper that will be processed digitally.It will not include details about the religion but will retain the race of the parents.Accordingly, the department further stated that it hopes to issue the National Birth Certificate in the future after the completion of all legal measures.