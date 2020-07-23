සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

51,182 arrested in island wide raids

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 15:18

33,269 persons have been arrested for various offenses during raids carried out island wide.

The raids have been carried out since the 16th of last month until today. 17,913 persons have been arrested who were on warrants.

A total of 11,480 people have been arrested for possession of heroin while 1,749 live bullets have been seized by the police.

A total of 195 firearms were seized, including revolvers and repeaters.
23 July 2020
23 July 2020
22 July 2020
22 July 2020
23 July 2020
23 July 2020
22 July 2020
22 July 2020
22 July 2020
