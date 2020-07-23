Petition of former Negombo Superintendent of Prisons' to be heard tomorrow

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the petition filed by former Superintendent of the Negombo Prison, Pradeep Anuruddha Sampayo seeking an injunction restraining his arrest, be summoned tomorrow for consideration.

This was when the case was taken up before the Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, A.H.M.D. Navas and Judge Sobhitha Rajakaruna today.

Accordingly, the petition will be considered tomorrow at 2.30 pm.

The Negombo Magistrate's Court yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of four persons including the former Superintendent of Prisons in Negombo.