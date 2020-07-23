The Commissioner General of Excise has taken steps to interdict the service of the Excise Regulator who was arrested with ice drugs with immediate effect.



He was arrested in Puttalam this morning with 200 grams of ice.



He was arrested on a tip off received by the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Puttalam SP's office.



The arrested excise officer is a resident of Maradankadawala area and he has been suspended before, said the Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Deputy Commissioner of Excise Kapila Kumarasinghe.