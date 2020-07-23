Cabinet+approval+to+upgrade+Kalutara+and+Homagama+hospitals+to+teaching+hospitals

Cabinet approval has been granted to upgrade Kalutara General Hospital and Homagama Base Hospital to Teaching Hospitals.



It has been decided to upgrade the two hospitals as teaching hospitals so that the proposed Moratuwa University Medical Faculty can obtain relevant clinical training at the Kalutara General Hospital as well as at the Homagama Base Hospital.



The relevant Cabinet paper was presented by the Minister of Health.



Plans are afoot to establish a medical faculty at the University of Moratuwa and it is expected to commence its academic activities soon.