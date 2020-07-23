සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Cabinet approval to upgrade Kalutara and Homagama hospitals to teaching hospitals

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 16:59

Cabinet approval has been granted to upgrade Kalutara General Hospital and Homagama Base Hospital to Teaching Hospitals.

It has been decided to upgrade the two hospitals as teaching hospitals so that the proposed Moratuwa University Medical Faculty can obtain relevant clinical training at the Kalutara General Hospital as well as at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The relevant Cabinet paper was presented by the Minister of Health.

Plans are afoot to establish a medical faculty at the University of Moratuwa and it is expected to commence its academic activities soon.
Prevention Order prohibiting entry to the Mayor of Kurunegala
Prevention Order prohibiting entry to the Mayor of Kurunegala
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 16:56

AG obtains Prevention Order from Magistrate against Kurunegala Deputy Mayor Municipal Councillors, Commissioner & MC Staff & their Representives...

The body of a missing person who went swimming in Victoria Reservoir has been found
The body of a missing person who went swimming in Victoria Reservoir has been found
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 16:49

The body of a man who went missing after swimming in the Ambakote area of Victoria Reservoir has been found by the Navy.Police stated that the 20 year...

Excise regulator arrested for possession of
Excise regulator arrested for possession of "Ice" narcotics has been interdicted
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 15:15

The Commissioner General of Excise has taken steps to interdict the service of the Excise Regulator who was arrested with ice drugs with immediate effect.He...


